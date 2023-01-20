While it may not have been a routine win for India, the way they’d have expected it to be, last night belonged to Akashdeep Singh.



Yashodhan Nakhare





Akashdeep Singh scored two goals in India's 4-2 win over Wales in Hockey World Cup. Image: Hockey India



Unlike major football tournaments, hockey does not have the final pool games played simultaneously. This becomes easier for teams playing later as they go in knowing the mathematics of qualifying for the next round. On a day when Bhubaneswar hosted four games back-to-back, India were scheduled to play the final game at prime time. So, when the buzzer went off marking the end of the game between England and Spain, India knew what they had to do to finish first in the group – win by a margin of eight goals.



