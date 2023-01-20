India will play New Zealand— the third-placed team in Pool C— on Sunday in their crossover match in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" />

India can still qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat New Zealand in their crossover match on Sunday. Image: Twitter @TheHockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: A below-par India beat tournament debutants Wales 4-2 in their final pool match but failed to qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.



