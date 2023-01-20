Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to top group; will face New Zealand in crossover match

Published on Friday, 20 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19

India will play New Zealand— the third-placed team in Pool C— on Sunday in their crossover match in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

India can still qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat New Zealand in their crossover match on Sunday. Image: Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: A below-par India beat tournament debutants Wales 4-2 in their final pool match but failed to qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

