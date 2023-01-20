

Goals were scored by Shamsher Singh (22'), Akashdeep Singh (33' & 46') and Harmanpreet Singh (60'); India to play New Zealand in the crossover match on Sunday. Shamsher Singh completes 50 International Caps for India



Bhubaneswa: In a crucial tie that would determine the table topper in Pool D of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Indian Men's Hockey Team held their nerves to beat a spirited Welsh side 4-2 here at a packed Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday.



