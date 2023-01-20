TAZEEN QURESHY







In one corner of the west stand of the empty Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar, a group of Dutch fans cheered every time the Netherlands scored the goal. It happened 14 times to be precise, followed by some extra cheer at the end as the Netherlands rout Chile 14-0 and created a new record for the biggest win margin. Among the crowd was Jacques Brinkman, two-time Olympic and World Cup gold medallist. He had come to cheer his son Thierry, the captain of the Dutch team.



