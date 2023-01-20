By Tariq Ali



Netherlands defeated Chile by a record margin of 14 - 0 at Bhubaneswar in the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023. The Dutch were 5-0 at the half time interval. For Netherlands Jip Janssen scored 4 goals and Thierry Brinkman with 3 goals was the another hat trick scorer in the match.



The Highest Scores by a team in a match in the World Cup Tournaments:

NED 14 - 0 CHL (5-0) Bhubaneswar 2023

AUS 12 - 0 RSA (5-0) New Delhi 2010

PAK 12 - 3 NZL (7-2) Bombay 1982

AUS 11 - 0 CHN (6-0) Bhubaneswar 2018

PAK 9 - 0 IRE (6-0) Buenos Aires 1978

AUS. 9 - 0 GHA (4-0) Kuala Lumpur 1975

KOR. 9 - 2 CAN (2-0) New Delhi 2010

FRG. 9 - 4 POL (3-1) Buenos Aires 1978

NED. 8 - 0 ITA (2-0) Buenos Aires 1978

AUS. 8 - 0 POL (4-0) Utrecht 1998

AUS. 8 - 0 MAS (1-0) Utrecht 1998

AUS. 8 - 0 FRA (4-0) Bhubaneswar 2023

NZL. 8 - 1 JAP (4-1) Amsterdam 1973

NED. 8 - 1 BEL (2-1) Sydney 1994

AUS. 8 - 1 ENG (3-0) Bhubaneswar 2018