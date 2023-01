By Jugjet Singh





Saari Faizal celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between Malaysia and New Zealand in Bhubaneswar, India, 19 January 2023. -EPA PIC



BHUBANESWAR: Senior striker-turned-midfielder Faizal Saari scored two wonderful goals to help Malaysia beat New Zealand 3-2 in the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium today.