FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela - 20 January
Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, India
All times GMT +5:30
Bhubaneswar
19 Jan 2023 13:00 MAS v NZL (Pool C) 3 - 2
19 Jan 2023 15:00 NED v CHI (Pool C) 14 - 0
19 Jan 2023 17:00 ESP v ENG (Pool D) 0 - 4
19 Jan 2023 19:00 IND v WAL (Pool D) 4 - 2
Rourkela
20 Jan 2023 13:00 AUS v RSA (Pool A) 9 - 2
20 Jan 2023 15:00 FRA v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 0 Q1
20 Jan 2023 17:00 BEL v JPN (Pool B)
20 Jan 2023 19:00 KOR v GER (Pool B)
21 Jan 2023 is a rest day
Pool Standings
FIH Match Centre