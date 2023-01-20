Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



Bhubaneswar



19 Jan 2023 13:00 MAS v NZL (Pool C) 3 - 2

19 Jan 2023 15:00 NED v CHI (Pool C) 14 - 0

19 Jan 2023 17:00 ESP v ENG (Pool D) 0 - 4

19 Jan 2023 19:00 IND v WAL (Pool D) 4 - 2



Rourkela



20 Jan 2023 13:00 AUS v RSA (Pool A) 9 - 2

20 Jan 2023 15:00 FRA v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 0 Q1

20 Jan 2023 17:00 BEL v JPN (Pool B)

20 Jan 2023 19:00 KOR v GER (Pool B)



21 Jan 2023 is a rest day



Pool Standings



