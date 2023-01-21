FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela - 21 January

20 Jan 2023 13:00 AUS v RSA (Pool A) 9 - 2

20 Jan 2023 15:00 FRA v ARG (Pool A) 5 - 5

20 Jan 2023 17:00 BEL v JPN (Pool B) 7 - 1

20 Jan 2023 19:00 KOR v GER (Pool B) 2 - 7



21 Jan 2023 is a rest day



Bhubaneswar



22 Jan 2023 16:30 MAS v ESP (Crossover)

22 Jan 2023 19:00 IND v NZL (Crossover)



5 hat-tricks on final day of pool play as Australia and Belgium seal quarterfinal spots







Day 7 of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 brought the conclusion of the group stage action from Pool A and Pool B, as Australia and Belgium topped their groups, booking their quarterfinals spots, while Argentina, France, Germany and Korea now move on to the crossovers.











Goal Festival in Rourkela



s2h team







The last day of the pool matches saw all the eight teams in the fray — at Rourkela – sparing all they have which has resulted in a flurry of goals. The four matches produced 38 goals, even a draw, fourth in the ongoing event, creating a record!











Govers scores four as Kookaburras secure quarter final berth







Blake Govers had a day out in Rourkela as the Kookaburras scored a resounding 9-2 victory over South Africa to cement top spot in Pool A and book direct passage to the World Cup quarter finals.











SA men suffer heavy defeat to Australia at Hockey World Cup



Herman Mostert





Tevin Kok. (Photo by Nathier Sulaiman/Gallo Images)



The South African men's hockey team suffered a heavy World Cup defeat to Australia in Rourkela, India on Friday.











Kookaburras don jersey designed by Aboriginal artists



The mighty Kookaburras, who normally sport the famous green-and-gold colour combination, paid tribute to the original inhabitants of Australia.



Y. B. Sarangi





Australia players in their alternate jersey with the Aboriginal theme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Australian team’s ‘alternate’ orange-and black uniform, highlighting the Aborigines’ theme, in its World Cup Pool-A match against South Africa at the Birsa Munda Stadium was a pleasant change for many hockey lovers on Friday.











France and Argentina draw madcap thriller





Nicolas della Torre celebrates for Argentina PIC: Worldsportpics



Bhubaneswar — Hockey has a penchant for producing madcap games and France v Argentina produced just that as Argentina scored with the last strike of the game to claim second place in their pool after a quite frankly bonkers 5-5 draw in Rourkela.











Belgium top pool at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup with Japan thrashing



By Michael Houston





Belgium secured top spot in their pool to qualify for the quarter-finals ©Getty Images



Defending champions Belgium qualified for the quarter-finals of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Hockey World Cup on the last day of pool competition in India with a 7-1 victory over Japan.











Belgium stays top of Pool B after dominant win against Japan



Belgium tops the group with seven points, and second-placed Germany, which takes on South Korea in the final game of the evening, will need to win by a nine-goal margin to leapfrog them.



Aashin Prasad





Tom Boon during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup match between Belgium and Japan at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: World Sport Pics



Belgium hit the right notes ahead of the knockouts in its final Pool B World Cup game by walloping Japan 7-1 here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Friday.











Germany crushes South Korea 7-2 but fails to top Pool B



Germany will next face France on Monday in the crossovers to make the last eight stages.



Aashin Prasad





Germany players celebrate after Wellen’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: PTI



Needing a victory with a margin of eight goals in its final World Cup Pool B game to overtake Belgium to the top spot, Germany could only manage a 7-2 win over South Korea here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Friday.











Hardik Singh ruled out of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar- Rourkela





The injured midfielder will be replaced by alternate player Raj Kumar Pal



Bhubaneswar, 21 January 2023: Ahead of India's crucial crossover match against New Zealand on Sunday, Hockey India announced the replacement of charismatic midfielder Hardik Singh who sustained a hamstring injury during India's match against England on 15th January. Having rested the youngster for the match against Wales, and subsequent assessment, Hardik has now been ruled out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.











Echoes of a heartbreak



The moment when Hardik realised his World Cup was all but over



Indervir Grewal





Hardik Singh’s (left) injury is a big blow to India’s medal chances. File



It is always difficult to watch another person cry. But when that person is a professional athlete — hardened by the rigours of training and pressures of top-level competition — the sight is heartbreaking.











Cross-overs, quarter-finals and ranking matches schedule





The Kalinga Stadium will be set for more sell outs in final week PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)



The World Cup is edging closer towards knowing the make-up of the quarter-finalists in Bhubaneswar.











New Zealand test for India in the cross-over today



s2h team







Host India faces New Zealand test today in the cross over in Bhubaneswar in their quest for a place in the coveted World Cup quarterfinal. While another sell out crowd is expected, will it help India improve its show is a moot point. India topped its pool and made it to the quarters four years ago in the last edition. That it achieved despite having top contender Belgium in its pool was hailed. However, this time India struggled with goals, failing to score any against England and then could not go beyond a brace against Spain in the opener. When forced to score a big against Wales it expectedly failed. On the other hand, scoring five goals each against Wales and Spain, England topped the pool after managing to draw strong India goalless.











Speedy Tigers coach takes a breather before tough match with Spain



By Jugjet Singh





National hockey coach Arul Selvaraj in Bhubaneswar.



BHUBANESWAR: The Jagannath hindu temple in Puri was the chosen destination of Malaysian coach Arul Selvaraj to relax his mind today ahead of their encounter with Spain on Sunday.











Speedy Tigers set to be a pain to Spain



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian team players celebrate a goal during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between Malaysia and Chile in Rourkela, India, 16 January 2023. -EPA file pic



BHUBANESWAR: Spain are ranked one rung higher than Malaysia, and they stand on the Speedy Tigers' way leading to the World Cup quarter-finals.











Malaysia rise to World No 9



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Faizal Saari celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between Malaysia and New Zealand in Bhubaneswar, India. - EPA PIC



BHUBANESWAR: Malaysia have moved up to World No 9 after beating New Zealand 3-2 in hockey's World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Thursday.











India to face Belgium in quarters if they win crossover match against NZ



The top team of each of the four pools directly qualify for the quarterfinals while the second and third-placed sides feature in crossover matches to qualify.





India will play New Zealand in crossover match. Hockey India/ Twitter



Rourkela: Hosts India will face defending champions Belgium in the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup if they beat New Zealand in the crossover match in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.











Hosts India seek better show from strikers in must-win match against New Zealand



Raj Kumar Pal to replace injured midfielder Hardik Singh





In the absence of Hardik, the performance of senior players like Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep will be key for the hosts. PTI file



A below-par show against debutants Wales denying them a direct quarterfinal berth, hosts India would look to address their attacking woes against a plucky New Zealand for a place in the last-eight stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.











Of blood, sweat and tears: Jarmanpreet & Sukhjeet’s rise to top



Indervir Grewal





Jarmanpreet and Sukhjeet’s return after career-threatening issues to make World Cup debut is nothing short of a miracle. File



Two of India’s World Cup debutants — Jarmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh — have a lot in common. Both are 26 years old and hail from Punjab. And both saw their flourishing careers almost come to a halt before they could make it to the top.











Akash missing piece in jigsaw?



Indervir Grewal





Akashdeep Singh is filling Hardik Singh’s big shoes for now but coach Graham Reid must find way to fix it once and for all. File



At one point during the India-Wales game, forward Akashdeep Singh jogged to the sideline and was replaced by midfielder Jarmanpreet Singh.











Graham Reid after Wales slogfest: If you don’t finish well, this is what happens



The finishing has been India’s biggest concern so far in the tournament despite the penetration and possession. At one point against Wales, India had a the ball for a massive 83 percent of time. It did not convert into goals.



Uthra Ganesan





India head coach Graham Reid | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



For a long time after the match, the talk revolved around tactics, pressure, and gameplan before Harmanpreet Singh finally acknowledged what everyone had seen – India was not at its best against Wales despite the 4-2 win and the team needed introspection.











‘Aim is to be on podium in all tournaments,’ says Commens, the Aussie behind Belgian hockey revolution



Commens, the high-performance director of Belgium hockey, sheds light on his role, the next generation of Belgium players, the next step for hockey in the country, and more.



Aashin Prasad





FILE PHOTO: Adam Commens, who served as the coach between 2007 and 2011, is now the high performance director of Red Lions. | Photo Credit: S. Thanthoni



The Belgium men’s team is at the pinnacle of world hockey after attaining recent success by winning the World Cup (2018), Olympics gold (2021), European Championship (2019) and Pro League (2020-21). The Red Lions are at the beginning of another cycle as they are back in Odisha to defend their world crown.











Hit as a skill slowly going extinct, need it for scoring and variety, says Bovelander



Despite the pre-eminence of the drag-flick, Dutch great Bovelander believes the hit should be used more often, both for variety and as an exhibition of a player’s skills.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovlander during his time as head coach of Tata Trust at Khunti, Jharkhand, on April 09, 2017. | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury



Floris Jan Bovelander knows a thing or two about penalty corners and conversions, being one of the pioneering greats of the drag-flick in modern hockey. But the Dutch great isn’t too big on its over-reliance by teams and believes players need to develop additional skills to stay ahead in the scoring game.











FIH partners with JSP Foundation for hockey development and Men’s World Cup







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is thrilled to announce that it has signed a partnership with JSP Foundation for its development programs. FIH will be working closely with JSP Foundation for some of its key initiatives for hockey development over the coming months. This partnership will also see the JSP Foundation coming onboard the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as a Global Partner.











Indoor World Cup Roster Announcement



Field Hockey Canada announces 12 Women bound for Pretoria







Twelve months after the Indoor World Cup was postponed without a reschedule date, Canada gets their chance to shine on the world stage. Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the 12-woman roster bound for Pretoria, South Africa, for the 2023 FIH Indoor World Cup.











FIH vows Paris 2024 will be last Olympics with water-based hockey pitches



By Patrick Burke





The FIH is aiming to drop the use of water-based pitches at the Olympics from after Paris 2024 ©Getty Images



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has vowed that Paris 2024 will mark the last Olympic tournaments played on a watered artificial surface.











Tickets on sale now for ABN AMRO EHL FINAL8







Tickets are now on sale for the ABN AMRO EHL FINAL8 which will be hosted by Pinoké Hockey Club at the Wagener Stadium from April 6 to 10, 2023.











The business end of this season`s indoor championships



This season`s Scottish Indoor National League 1 championships have reached the business end – that is when mistakes can be fatal and brilliance can be rewarded.











PHF banks on PSL platform to revive hockey



LAHORE: Aimed at bringing national sport in the limelight, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with the support of national cricket stars has decided to hold a five-match series between Karachi and Lahore before or soon after the HBL Pakistan Super League-8 being held from Feb 13 to March 19.



