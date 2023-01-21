Despite the pre-eminence of the drag-flick, Dutch great Bovelander believes the hit should be used more often, both for variety and as an exhibition of a player’s skills.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovlander during his time as head coach of Tata Trust at Khunti, Jharkhand, on April 09, 2017. | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury



Floris Jan Bovelander knows a thing or two about penalty corners and conversions, being one of the pioneering greats of the drag-flick in modern hockey. But the Dutch great isn’t too big on its over-reliance by teams and believes players need to develop additional skills to stay ahead in the scoring game.



