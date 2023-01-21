Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

‘Aim is to be on podium in all tournaments,’ says Commens, the Aussie behind Belgian hockey revolution

Published on Saturday, 21 January 2023 11:00 | Hits: 15

Commens, the high-performance director of Belgium hockey, sheds light on his role, the next generation of Belgium players, the next step for hockey in the country, and more.

Aashin Prasad


FILE PHOTO: Adam Commens, who served as the coach between 2007 and 2011, is now the high performance director of Red Lions. | Photo Credit: S. Thanthoni

The Belgium men’s team is at the pinnacle of world hockey after attaining recent success by winning the World Cup (2018), Olympics gold (2021), European Championship (2019) and Pro League (2020-21). The Red Lions are at the beginning of another cycle as they are back in Odisha to defend their world crown.

