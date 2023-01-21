The finishing has been India’s biggest concern so far in the tournament despite the penetration and possession. At one point against Wales, India had a the ball for a massive 83 percent of time. It did not convert into goals.



Uthra Ganesan





India head coach Graham Reid | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



For a long time after the match, the talk revolved around tactics, pressure, and gameplan before Harmanpreet Singh finally acknowledged what everyone had seen – India was not at its best against Wales despite the 4-2 win and the team needed introspection.



