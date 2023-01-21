Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Graham Reid after Wales slogfest: If you don’t finish well, this is what happens

Published on Saturday, 21 January 2023

The finishing has been India’s biggest concern so far in the tournament despite the penetration and possession. At one point against Wales, India had a the ball for a massive 83 percent of time. It did not convert into goals.

Uthra Ganesan


India head coach Graham Reid | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

For a long time after the match, the talk revolved around tactics, pressure, and gameplan before Harmanpreet Singh finally acknowledged what everyone had seen – India was not at its best against Wales despite the 4-2 win and the team needed introspection.

