Indervir Grewal





Jarmanpreet and Sukhjeet’s return after career-threatening issues to make World Cup debut is nothing short of a miracle. File



Two of India’s World Cup debutants — Jarmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh — have a lot in common. Both are 26 years old and hail from Punjab. And both saw their flourishing careers almost come to a halt before they could make it to the top.