Hosts India seek better show from strikers in must-win match against New Zealand

Published on Saturday, 21 January 2023 11:00 | Hits: 21

Raj Kumar Pal to replace injured midfielder Hardik Singh


In the absence of Hardik, the performance of senior players like Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep will be key for the hosts. PTI file

A below-par show against debutants Wales denying them a direct quarterfinal berth, hosts India would look to address their attacking woes against a plucky New Zealand for a place in the last-eight stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

