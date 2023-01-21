s2h team







Host India faces New Zealand test today in the cross over in Bhubaneswar in their quest for a place in the coveted World Cup quarterfinal. While another sell out crowd is expected, will it help India improve its show is a moot point. India topped its pool and made it to the quarters four years ago in the last edition. That it achieved despite having top contender Belgium in its pool was hailed. However, this time India struggled with goals, failing to score any against England and then could not go beyond a brace against Spain in the opener. When forced to score a big against Wales it expectedly failed. On the other hand, scoring five goals each against Wales and Spain, England topped the pool after managing to draw strong India goalless.



