

The injured midfielder will be replaced by alternate player Raj Kumar Pal



Bhubaneswar, 21 January 2023: Ahead of India's crucial crossover match against New Zealand on Sunday, Hockey India announced the replacement of charismatic midfielder Hardik Singh who sustained a hamstring injury during India's match against England on 15th January. Having rested the youngster for the match against Wales, and subsequent assessment, Hardik has now been ruled out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



