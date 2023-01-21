Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hardik Singh ruled out of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar- Rourkela

Published on Saturday, 21 January 2023 11:00 | Hits: 17


The injured midfielder will be replaced by alternate player Raj Kumar Pal
 
Bhubaneswar, 21 January 2023: Ahead of India's crucial crossover match against New Zealand on Sunday, Hockey India announced the replacement of charismatic midfielder Hardik Singh who sustained a hamstring injury during India's match against England on 15th January. Having rested the youngster for the match against Wales, and subsequent assessment, Hardik has now been ruled out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.