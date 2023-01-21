Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Belgium stays top of Pool B after dominant win against Japan

Published on Saturday, 21 January 2023 11:00 | Hits: 18

Belgium tops the group with seven points, and second-placed Germany, which takes on South Korea in the final game of the evening, will need to win by a nine-goal margin to leapfrog them.

Aashin Prasad


Tom Boon during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup match between Belgium and Japan at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: World Sport Pics

Belgium hit the right notes ahead of the knockouts in its final Pool B World Cup game by walloping Japan 7-1 here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Friday.

