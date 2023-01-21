The mighty Kookaburras, who normally sport the famous green-and-gold colour combination, paid tribute to the original inhabitants of Australia.



Y. B. Sarangi





Australia players in their alternate jersey with the Aboriginal theme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Australian team’s ‘alternate’ orange-and black uniform, highlighting the Aborigines’ theme, in its World Cup Pool-A match against South Africa at the Birsa Munda Stadium was a pleasant change for many hockey lovers on Friday.



