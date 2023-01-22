World Cup Records and Milestones
By Tariq Ali
5 Goals Scorers in World Cup
Belgium defeated Japan by 7-1 at Rourkela in 2023, Tom Boon of Belgium became the 4th player who scored 5 goals in a match in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Tournaments.
The following is the list of 5 individual goals in a match:
5 Taco van den Honert NED 8-1 BEL Sydney 1994
5 Taeke Taekema NED 6-1 IND Monchengladbach 2006
5 Luke Doerner AUS 12-0 RSA New Delhi 2010
5 Tom Boon BEL 7-1 JAP Rourkela 2023 (Note: in his post match interview Tom Boon claimed to have only scored 4 goals)
Most Goals in a day
On the last day of the pool matches on 20 January 2023, there have been 38 goals scored in the 4 matches, it is actually, a record for the most goals in a day in World Cup.
As much the all time record is concerned it goes to Asian Games Jakarta 2018 where 50 or more goals in a day have been successfully recorded on 3 consecutive days
The list of instances of 50 or more goals in a day:
70 goals in 6 matches in Asian Games at Jakarta on 20 August 2018
65 goals in 6 matches in Asian Games at Jakarta on 22 August 2018
60 goals in 5 matches in Asia Cup at Chennai on 1 September 2007
53 goals in 6 matches in Asian Games at Jakarta on 24 August 2018
50 goals in just 2 matches in Oceania Cup at Stratford on 30 October 2013
Most Goals in a World Cup Match
15 PAK 12 - 3 NZL (7 - 2) Bombay 1982
14 NED 14 - 0 CHL (5 - 0) Bhubaneswar 2023
13 FRG 9 - 4 POL (3 -1) Buenos Aires 1978
12 AUS 12 - 0 RSA (5 - 0) New Delhi 2010
12 PAK 7 - 5 ENG (4 - 2) Utrecht 1998
11 AUS 11 - 0 CHN (6 - 0) Bhubaneswar 2018
11 KOR. 9 - 2 CAN (2 - 0) New Delhi 2010
11 POL. 7 - 4 BEL (4 - 1) Buenos Aires 1978
11 AUS 9 - RSA 2 (7 - 1) Rourkela 2023
10 ENG. 6 - 4 RSA (2 - 2) New Delhi 2010
10 FRA 5 - 5 ARG (1 - 1) Rourkela 2023