5 Goals Scorers in World Cup



Belgium defeated Japan by 7-1 at Rourkela in 2023, Tom Boon of Belgium became the 4th player who scored 5 goals in a match in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup Tournaments.



The following is the list of 5 individual goals in a match:

5 Taco van den Honert NED 8-1 BEL Sydney 1994

5 Taeke Taekema NED 6-1 IND Monchengladbach 2006

5 Luke Doerner AUS 12-0 RSA New Delhi 2010

5 Tom Boon BEL 7-1 JAP Rourkela 2023 (Note: in his post match interview Tom Boon claimed to have only scored 4 goals)



Most Goals in a day



On the last day of the pool matches on 20 January 2023, there have been 38 goals scored in the 4 matches, it is actually, a record for the most goals in a day in World Cup.



As much the all time record is concerned it goes to Asian Games Jakarta 2018 where 50 or more goals in a day have been successfully recorded on 3 consecutive days



The list of instances of 50 or more goals in a day:

70 goals in 6 matches in Asian Games at Jakarta on 20 August 2018

65 goals in 6 matches in Asian Games at Jakarta on 22 August 2018

60 goals in 5 matches in Asia Cup at Chennai on 1 September 2007

53 goals in 6 matches in Asian Games at Jakarta on 24 August 2018

50 goals in just 2 matches in Oceania Cup at Stratford on 30 October 2013



Most Goals in a World Cup Match



15 PAK 12 - 3 NZL (7 - 2) Bombay 1982

14 NED 14 - 0 CHL (5 - 0) Bhubaneswar 2023

13 FRG 9 - 4 POL (3 -1) Buenos Aires 1978

12 AUS 12 - 0 RSA (5 - 0) New Delhi 2010

12 PAK 7 - 5 ENG (4 - 2) Utrecht 1998

11 AUS 11 - 0 CHN (6 - 0) Bhubaneswar 2018

11 KOR. 9 - 2 CAN (2 - 0) New Delhi 2010

11 POL. 7 - 4 BEL (4 - 1) Buenos Aires 1978

11 AUS 9 - RSA 2 (7 - 1) Rourkela 2023

10 ENG. 6 - 4 RSA (2 - 2) New Delhi 2010

10 FRA 5 - 5 ARG (1 - 1) Rourkela 2023