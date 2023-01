The 2023 Hockey World Cup is turning out to be a high-scoring tournament with 130 goals being scored so far from 24 pool matches at an average of 5.41 goals per match.





India kicks off Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Spain.



The ongoing FIH Men's World Cup is turning out to be a high-scoring tournament with 130 goals being scored so far from 24 pool matches at an average of 5.41 goals per match.