India will be without midfielder Hardik Singh and his absence will be a big setback for a team that has been struggling in the attacking department





Indian men's hockey team will face Belgium in quarters if they beat NZ in Hockey World Cup crossovers. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: A below-par show against debutants Wales denying them a direct quarter-final berth, hosts India would look to address their attacking woes against a plucky New Zealand for a place in the last-eight stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.



