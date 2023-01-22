Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India aim for better show form strikers in must-win game vs New Zealand

Published on Sunday, 22 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 12

India will be without midfielder Hardik Singh and his absence will be a big setback for a team that has been struggling in the attacking department


Indian men's hockey team will face Belgium in quarters if they beat NZ in Hockey World Cup crossovers. Image: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: A below-par show against debutants Wales denying them a direct quarter-final berth, hosts India would look to address their attacking woes against a plucky New Zealand for a place in the last-eight stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

