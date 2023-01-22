Hockey World Cup 2023: Rajkumar Pal was included in the Indian team after midfielder Hardik Singh was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (right) and head coach Graham Reid (left) during a press conference on the eve of the crossover match against New Zealand in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Coach Graham Reid threw his weight behind his players, specially Rajkumar Pal coming as a replacement player, ahead of the crucial crossover match against New Zealand, citing his previous outings against the same opponents in the Pro League to buttress the youngster’s claims.



