India need mental conditioning coach, says coach Reid after shock exit

Published on Monday, 23 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 0

India coach Reid’s comments could be an indication that his team was not able to deal with the mental aspect of the game.


Indian hockey team lost to New Zealand in shootout in Hockey World Cup. Image: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: India’s chief coach Graham Reid on Sunday said the team needs a mental conditioning coach going ahead after the hosts lost to New Zealand in penalty shootout in a crossover match to crash out of the hockey World Cup here.

