We let ourselves down by giving the ball away too easily, says India coach Reid

Published on Monday, 23 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 1

India men’s hockey team head coach Graham Reid also agreed that the team made unusual mistakes and there was a need for a review.

Uthra Ganesan


India team coach Graham Reid put the entire team in the dock for allowing New Zealand to take control despite being up by two goals twice in the game. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India coach Graham Reid finally admitted penalty corner conversions let the team down in the crucial crossover match against New Zealand.

