India knocked out of Hockey World Cup 2023 by New Zealand with penalty shootout heartbreak

Published on Monday, 23 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 1

India lost PR Sreejesh for the last three shots with injury and although Krishan Pathak did his best, India’s attackers fumbled under pressure in the sudden death.

Uthra Ganesan


The Black Sticks handed host India an agonising end to its Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

It took 19 shots in the shootout and the sudden death to separate the two teams but in the end, the host was left ruing the multitude of what-ifs as it crashed out of the World Cup, going down 4-5 on penalties to New Zealand after being tied 3-3 in regulation time.

