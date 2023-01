India suffer shock exit in front of home fans, to play for pride & 9th place next



Indervir Grewal





India’s players after suffering the penalty shootout heartbreak against New Zealand. PTI



India had the home advantage. They had the firepower. Their defence was set. India’s rivals, New Zealand, were ranked six places below them. The Kiwis had struggled so far, and were alive in the tournament only because of the crossover format.