Mario Garin, who watched the 2-2 draw from the bench, turned hero in the shootouts with two saves to give Spain a 4-3 win at the Kalinga Stadium



Aashin Prasad





Spain players greet their goalkeeper Mario Garin after winning against Malaysia. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Spain had all the possession, circle penetration and shots on goal, but in the end, it needed a penalty shootout to prevail against a resolute Malaysia to book its quarterfinal berth. Mario Garin, who watched the 2-2 draw from the bench, turned hero in the shootouts with two saves to give Spain a 4-3 win in the crossover here at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.



