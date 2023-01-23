Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Spain beats Malaysia in penalty shootout to book quarterfinal berth

Published on Monday, 23 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 1

Mario Garin, who watched the 2-2 draw from the bench, turned hero in the shootouts with two saves to give Spain a 4-3 win at the Kalinga Stadium

Aashin Prasad


Spain players greet their goalkeeper Mario Garin after winning against Malaysia. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Spain had all the possession, circle penetration and shots on goal, but in the end, it needed a penalty shootout to prevail against a resolute Malaysia to book its quarterfinal berth. Mario Garin, who watched the 2-2 draw from the bench, turned hero in the shootouts with two saves to give Spain a 4-3 win in the crossover here at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

