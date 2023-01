By Jugjet Singh





Spanish team players celebrates their win against Malaysian team during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between Malaysia and Spain in Bhubaneswar, India. - EPA PIC



BHUBANESWAR: The Malaysian team had their chances for glory in the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Hockey World Cup but failed to convert in the shoot-out and let the quarter-finals slip out of their hands at the Kalinga Stadium today.