



The first day of crossovers at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 produced drama aplenty as Spain and New Zealand sealed their quarterfinal berths with shoot-out wins, in the sudden death stage, against Malaysia and India respectively. Spain will now take on Australia in the quarterfinals, while New Zealand will face Belgium, with both matches to be played in Bhubaneswar. Malaysia and India head into the 9-16 classification matches, which will take place in Rourkela.



