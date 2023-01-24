Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

‘Cool concept’: International players elated with prospect of Hockey India League return

Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

Players from across the world participating in the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Odisha sounded keen at the prospect of the HIL, which began in 2013, getting revived after six years.

Aashin Prasad, Y. B. Sarangi


FILE PHOTO: Christopher Ruhr, Eddie Ockenden, and Alexander Hendrickx in Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: AP

The possibility of the resumption of the Hockey India League (HIL) has excited international players from across the globe.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.