We will give team mental conditioning coach: Dilip Tirkey after India's Hockey World Cup exit

Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 11

"Some players might not have performed well due to pressure. We will provide the team with a mental conditioning coach," Tirkey said.



Dilip Tirkey (Source: Times of India)

A disappointed Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Monday said captain Harmanpreet Singh's "sudden drop in form" was a matter of concern, though lack of penalty corner goals was not the sole reason for the home side's shock and premature exit from the FIH Men's World Cup.

