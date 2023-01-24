

Tirkey said the team’s next priority is to do well in the Asian Games, scheduled to be held this year. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Dilip Tirkey



A disappointed Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Monday said captain Harmanpreet Singh’s “sudden drop in form” was a matter of concern, though lack of penalty corner goals was not the sole reason for the home side’s shock and premature exit from the FIH Men’s World Cup here.



