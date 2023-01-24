What started off as a dream to finish on the podium of the FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, will now end with a mini-classification tournament to fight for 9th place for hosts India



Yashodhan Nakhare





India were eliminated from Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy race after losing to New Zealand in crossovers. Image: Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: On 22 January 2023, a week before the World Cup final will be played in Bhubaneswar, India crashed out of the 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in the crossovers round. Graham Reid’s men fell short to the Vantage Black Sticks from New Zealand in a shootout after seeing out a 3-3 draw in regulation time.



