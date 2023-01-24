Hayward, the chartered accountant from Auckland, who plays hockey in his ‘spare time’ made five saves out of eight penalties after the 3-3 draw in regulation time.



Aashin Prasad



At nearly 20 minute-mark of the penalty shootout, Leon Hayward thwarted Shamsher Singh’s first attempt, pushed away the shot from a rebound and was scrambling across to throw his body as the Indian looked to have one last go. But the hooter went off and India was out in the crossovers. The cheers and whistles of 15,000-plus at the Kalinga Stadium were drowned out.



