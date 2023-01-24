By Tariq Ali



The Host is in the Last Eight



New Zealand beat India in the second crossover match that ended in a 3-3 draw in Full Time, then came the penalty shoot outs in which India lost the game by 4-5 in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, 2023.





Now, India will face first to Japan for the last eight classification positions (from 9th to 16th).



Following is the list of the Host nations who finished in the last eight positions in World Cup event

Year Host Position Teams Venue

1978 ARG. 8th 14. Buenos Aires

1982 IND. 5th. 12. Bombay

2010 IND. 8th. 12. New Delhi

2023 IND. ? 16. Bhubaneswar & Rourkela



Following is the list of Host nations with their positions in the other editions of the World Cup event:-

Year Host Position Teams Venue

1971 ESP. 2nd. 10. Barcelona

1973 NED. 1st. 12. Amsterdam

1975 MAS. 4th. 12. Kuala Lumpur

1986 ENG. 2nd. 12. London

1990 PAK. 2nd. 12. Lahore

1994 AUS. 3rd. 12. Sydney

1998 NED. 1st. 12. Utrecht

2002 MAS. 8th. 16. Kuala Lumpur

2006 GER. 1st. 12. Monchengladbach

2014 NED. 2nd. 12 The Hague

2018 IND. 6th. 16. Bhubaneswar



The Matches ended in a big draw



The pool match played between France and Argentina at Rourkela ended in a 5-5 goals draw in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023.



Following is the list of matches ended in a draw with identical highest scoring from the both sides in the major men's field hockey events:-



Denmark 6-6 Afghanistan (Olympic Games) in Berlin, 1936

Argentina 5-5 Poland (Olympic Games) in Sydney, 2000

India 5-5 West Germany (Champions Trophy) in Perth, 1985

South Korea 5-5 Argentina (Hamburg Masters) in Hamburg, 2004

Spain 5-5 South Korea (Champions Trophy) in Melbourne, 2009

Chinese Taipei 5-5 Thailand (Asian Games Qualifiers) in Dhaka, 2010

Pakistan 5-5 Australia (Azlan Shah Cup) in Ipoh, 2010

Netherlands 5-5 India (Hockey World League, Finals) in Raipur, 2015

Austria 5-5 Scotland (Hockey World League, Round 2) in Belfast, 2017

Mexico 5-5 United States (Hockey Series Open) in Salamanca, 2018

Australia 5-5 Netherlands (Hockey Pro League) in Melbourne, 2019

France 5-5 Argentina (World Cup) in Rourkela, 2023.