World Cup Records & Milestones
By Tariq Ali
The Host is in the Last Eight
New Zealand beat India in the second crossover match that ended in a 3-3 draw in Full Time, then came the penalty shoot outs in which India lost the game by 4-5 in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, 2023.
Now, India will face first to Japan for the last eight classification positions (from 9th to 16th).
Following is the list of the Host nations who finished in the last eight positions in World Cup event
Year Host Position Teams Venue
1978 ARG. 8th 14. Buenos Aires
1982 IND. 5th. 12. Bombay
2010 IND. 8th. 12. New Delhi
2023 IND. ? 16. Bhubaneswar & Rourkela
Following is the list of Host nations with their positions in the other editions of the World Cup event:-
Year Host Position Teams Venue
1971 ESP. 2nd. 10. Barcelona
1973 NED. 1st. 12. Amsterdam
1975 MAS. 4th. 12. Kuala Lumpur
1986 ENG. 2nd. 12. London
1990 PAK. 2nd. 12. Lahore
1994 AUS. 3rd. 12. Sydney
1998 NED. 1st. 12. Utrecht
2002 MAS. 8th. 16. Kuala Lumpur
2006 GER. 1st. 12. Monchengladbach
2014 NED. 2nd. 12 The Hague
2018 IND. 6th. 16. Bhubaneswar
The Matches ended in a big draw
The pool match played between France and Argentina at Rourkela ended in a 5-5 goals draw in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023.
Following is the list of matches ended in a draw with identical highest scoring from the both sides in the major men's field hockey events:-
Denmark 6-6 Afghanistan (Olympic Games) in Berlin, 1936
Argentina 5-5 Poland (Olympic Games) in Sydney, 2000
India 5-5 West Germany (Champions Trophy) in Perth, 1985
South Korea 5-5 Argentina (Hamburg Masters) in Hamburg, 2004
Spain 5-5 South Korea (Champions Trophy) in Melbourne, 2009
Chinese Taipei 5-5 Thailand (Asian Games Qualifiers) in Dhaka, 2010
Pakistan 5-5 Australia (Azlan Shah Cup) in Ipoh, 2010
Netherlands 5-5 India (Hockey World League, Finals) in Raipur, 2015
Austria 5-5 Scotland (Hockey World League, Round 2) in Belfast, 2017
Mexico 5-5 United States (Hockey Series Open) in Salamanca, 2018
Australia 5-5 Netherlands (Hockey Pro League) in Melbourne, 2019
France 5-5 Argentina (World Cup) in Rourkela, 2023.