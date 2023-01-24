Australia, considered among the favourites for the title, has had a strong run in the World Cup thus far. The Kookaburras topped a relatively comfortable pool by scoring 20 goals while letting in five in return.



Aashin Prasad





Australia has scored seven goals from 20 penalty corners – most in the tournament – and has two powerful drag-flickers in Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak



Australia, considered among the favourites for the title, has had a strong run in the World Cup thus far. The Kookaburras topped a relatively comfortable pool by scoring 20 goals while letting in five in return.



