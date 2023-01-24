Hockey World Cup 2023: Having missed the previous edition and finishing 10th before that, Korea threw everything it had into the crossover match against Argentina and came out on top in penalty shootout.



Uthra Ganesan





Korean players celebrate after beating Argentina in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Korea dug deep into its reserves to become the last and the lowest-ranked side to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a dramatic 3-2 shootout win in the crossover match against 2016 Olympic champion Argentina. The teams were tied 5-5 in regulation time in a game that saw honours constantly shifting before the Koreans prevailed to keep the Asian challenge alive in the competition.



