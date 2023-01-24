Germany dismantles France 5-1 to book quarterfinal berth
Germany just needed a half to get the job done and book its place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup after dismantling France by a scoreline of 5-1 in the crossover stage match at the Kalinga Stadium.
Aashin Prasad
Germany players celebrate after winning against France in the cross-over match round during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
