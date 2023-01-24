Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Germany dismantles France 5-1 to book quarterfinal berth

Published on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

Aashin Prasad


Germany players celebrate after winning against France in the cross-over match round during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Germany just needed a half to get the job done and book its place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. On Monday, a ruthless Germany dismantled France by a scoreline of 5-1 in the crossover stage match at the Kalinga Stadium.

