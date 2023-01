Korean team players celebrate after winning the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between Argentina and South Korea in Bhubaneswar, India, 23 January 2023. - EPA Pic



KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean star Jang Jong Hyun confirmed in Bhubaneswar, India, yesterday that he will represent Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in this season's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).