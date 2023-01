By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey team has been playing 3 Test match series against Netherlands on the South African soil.





There are only few Test matches when the Indian women's hockey team played on the neutral ground.



India v Australia in England in 1953

1. India 0 - 6 Australia at Trent Bridge (England)



India v Australia in South Africa in 1999

1. India 0 - 7 Australia at Durban (South Africa)



India v USA in England in 2002

1. India 1 - 1 USA at Cannock (England)

2. India 1 - 1 USA at Cannock (England)

3. India 1 - 3 USA at Cannock (England)



India v Australia in South Africa in 2009

1. India 0 - 7 Australia at Durban (South Africa)



India v Germany in Spain in 2015

1. India 2 - 1 Germany at Valencia (Spain)



India v Australia in Argentina in 2015

1. India 1 - 2 Australia at Buenos Aires (Argentina)



India v Scotland in South Africa in 2016

1. India 5 - 0 Scotland at Cape Town (South Africa)

2. India 3 - 0 Scotland at Cape Town (South Africa)



India v Germany in South Africa in 2016

1. India 0 - 3 Germany at Cape Town (South Africa)

2. India 2 - 3 Germany at Cape Town (South Africa)



India v Chile in Canada in 2017

1. India 2 - 2 Chile at West Vancouver (Canada)



India v Ireland in Spain in 2019

1. India 1 - 1 Ireland at Murcia (Spain)

2. India 2 - 0 Ireland at Murcia (Spain)



India v Great Britain in New Zealand in 2020

1. India 1 - 0 Great Britain at Auckland (New Zealand)



India v Netherlands in South Africa in 2023

1. India 1 - 3 Netherlands at Cape Town (South Africa)

