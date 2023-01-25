Ashok Kumar slammed the national team for its "average" performance in the World Cup where they lost to New Zealand to crash out of the quarterfinal race.





The Indian hockey team By PTI



Indian hockey legends on Tuesday slammed the national team for its "average" performance in the World Cup where they lost to New Zealand to crash out of the quarterfinal race, saying the debacle has halted the momentum the nation had gained after winning a historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.



