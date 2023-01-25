"Average players played average games" - 1975 World Cup winner Ashok Kumar on hockey debacle
The Indian hockey team By PTI
Indian hockey legends on Tuesday slammed the national team for its "average" performance in the World Cup where they lost to New Zealand to crash out of the quarterfinal race, saying the debacle has halted the momentum the nation had gained after winning a historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.