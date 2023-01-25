Belgium booked a semifinal spot in style, ending New Zealand’s dreams of a maiden last-four World Cup appearance with a 2-0 win in the second quarterfinal on Tuesday.



Uthra Ganesan





Belgium’s captain Felix Denayer (white jersey) in action against New Zealand during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Belgium booked a semifinal spot in style, ending New Zealand’s dreams of a maiden last-four World Cup appearance with a 2-0 win in the second quarterfinal here on Tuesday.



