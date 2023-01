Andrew Charter saved a key penalty stroke at the death PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



Bhubaneswar — When Australia missed a rebound chance with their opening PC from three yards out, one sensed that there was going to be yet more subplots to an increasingly wide open World Cup. Thirty minutes later, Jeremy Hayward was bum-slapping his coach, high-fiving his team-mates and a rampant Australian side were on their merry way.