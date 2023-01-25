Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australia enter semis for 12th time on trot, champions Belgium also enter last-four

Published on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7

Australia reached Hockey World Cup 2023 semis by beating Spain. Image: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: Defending champions Belgium and three-time winners Australia booked semifinal spots in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup after getting the better of Spain and New Zealand in their respective quarterfinal matches here on Tuesday.

