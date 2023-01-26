The Indian team led by Savita will take on Netherlands in friendlies scheduled on 26th and 28th January







Cape Town: The Indian Women's Hockey Team are scheduled to play two more friendlies with the Netherlands, currently ranked no.1 in the FIH World rankings. In their ongoing tour of South Africa, India won three matches against the home team and drew a match in their four-match Series against the hosts while they lost 1-3 to Netherlands in their first friendly tie held on 23rd January.



