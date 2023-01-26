Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

"Need to have better individual presence against a team like Netherlands," says Indian Women's Hockey Chief Coach Janneke Schopman

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 22

The Indian team led by Savita will take on Netherlands in friendlies scheduled on 26th and 28th January



Cape Town: The Indian Women's Hockey Team are scheduled to play two more friendlies with the Netherlands, currently ranked no.1 in the FIH World rankings. In their ongoing tour of South Africa, India won three matches against the home team and drew a match in their four-match Series against the hosts while they lost 1-3 to Netherlands in their first friendly tie held on 23rd January.

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.