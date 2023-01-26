Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Semi-final berths secured, Belgium and Australia not taking anything for granted

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 22

Belgium Hockey Team after winning 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Source: AP)

The world's top two sides, Belgium and Australia, have achieved their primary goal of reaching the semi-finals of the FIH Men's World Cup, and having accomplished it the hard way, they are not taking anything for granted.

