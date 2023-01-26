Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India face Asian Games champions Japan as possible worst-ever placing looms

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2023

While India may not finish last even if they lose to Japan on Thursday, the loss will take the hosts to their worst placing ever, which will be between 13 and 16.


Hockey India/ Twitter

Rourkela: Already facing a huge backlash after failing to make the quarter-finals, India could end up with their worst-ever placing in the FIH Men’s World Cup if they lose their 9th-16th classification match against Japan in Rourkela on Thursday.

