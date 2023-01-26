While India may not finish last even if they lose to Japan on Thursday, the loss will take the hosts to their worst placing ever, which will be between 13 and 16.





Hockey India/ Twitter



Rourkela: Already facing a huge backlash after failing to make the quarter-finals, India could end up with their worst-ever placing in the FIH Men’s World Cup if they lose their 9th-16th classification match against Japan in Rourkela on Thursday.



