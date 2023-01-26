Since the shock exit in the crossover stage to New Zealand on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, the Indian team has sought to stay away from the spotlight.



Aashin Prasad





India hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh (left) and Manpreet Singh warm up. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



While the party continues in Bhubaneswar, the host will be far away from it, forced to go through the embarrassment of a classification battle in the World Cup. A deflated India will take on Japan at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Thursday for a chance to play in the 9/10 place classification match.



