India takes on Japan for shot at ninth-place finish

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 21

Since the shock exit in the crossover stage to New Zealand on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, the Indian team has sought to stay away from the spotlight.

Aashin Prasad


India hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh (left) and Manpreet Singh warm up. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

While the party continues in Bhubaneswar, the host will be far away from it, forced to go through the embarrassment of a classification battle in the World Cup. A deflated India will take on Japan at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Thursday for a chance to play in the 9/10 place classification match.

