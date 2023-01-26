By Tariq Ali



Australia, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands enter into the Semi Finals of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023.





The all times Semi Finalists for the Hockey Men's World Cup:-



Team WC SF Gold Silver Bronze 4th

Australia. 13. 11. 3. 2. 5. 1

Germany. 14. 11. 2. 2. 4. 3

Netherlands 14. 10. 3 4. 2. 1

Pakistan. 13. 7. 4. 2. 0 1

England. 13. 4. 0 1. 0. 3

India. 14. 3. 1. 1. 1. -

Spain. 14. 3. 0 2. 1. -

South Korea. 6. 2. 0. 0 0. 2

Belgium. 7. 1. 1. 0 0 -

Argentina. 14. 1. 0 0 1. -

Malaysia. 8. 1. 0 . 0 0 1

Soviet Union. 3. 1. 0. 0. 0. 1

Kenya. 2. 1. 0. 0. 0. 1

(note: all records are updated to the last Word Cup).



Year Gold Silver Bronze 4th Venue

1971 PAK. ESP. IND. KEN Barcelona

1973 NED IND. FRG. PAK Amsterdam

1975 IND. PAK. FRG. MAS Kuala Lumpur

1978 PAK. NED. AUS. FRG Buenos Aires

1982 PAK. FRG. AUS. NED Bombay

1986 AUS. ENG. FRG. SOV London

1990 NED. PAK. AUS. FRG Lahore

1994 PAK. NED. AUS. GER Sydney

1998 NED. ESP. GER. AUS Utrecht

2002 GER. AUS. NED. KOR Kuala Lumpur

2006 GER. AUS. ESP. KOR Monchengladbach

2010 AUS. GER. NED. ENG New Delhi

2014 AUS. NED. ARG. ENG The Hague

2018 BEL. NED. AUS. ENG Bhubaneswar