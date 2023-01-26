The World Cup Semi Finalists
By Tariq Ali
Australia, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands enter into the Semi Finals of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, 2023.
The all times Semi Finalists for the Hockey Men's World Cup:-
Team WC SF Gold Silver Bronze 4th
Australia. 13. 11. 3. 2. 5. 1
Germany. 14. 11. 2. 2. 4. 3
Netherlands 14. 10. 3 4. 2. 1
Pakistan. 13. 7. 4. 2. 0 1
England. 13. 4. 0 1. 0. 3
India. 14. 3. 1. 1. 1. -
Spain. 14. 3. 0 2. 1. -
South Korea. 6. 2. 0. 0 0. 2
Belgium. 7. 1. 1. 0 0 -
Argentina. 14. 1. 0 0 1. -
Malaysia. 8. 1. 0 . 0 0 1
Soviet Union. 3. 1. 0. 0. 0. 1
Kenya. 2. 1. 0. 0. 0. 1
(note: all records are updated to the last Word Cup).
Year Gold Silver Bronze 4th Venue
1971 PAK. ESP. IND. KEN Barcelona
1973 NED IND. FRG. PAK Amsterdam
1975 IND. PAK. FRG. MAS Kuala Lumpur
1978 PAK. NED. AUS. FRG Buenos Aires
1982 PAK. FRG. AUS. NED Bombay
1986 AUS. ENG. FRG. SOV London
1990 NED. PAK. AUS. FRG Lahore
1994 PAK. NED. AUS. GER Sydney
1998 NED. ESP. GER. AUS Utrecht
2002 GER. AUS. NED. KOR Kuala Lumpur
2006 GER. AUS. ESP. KOR Monchengladbach
2010 AUS. GER. NED. ENG New Delhi
2014 AUS. NED. ARG. ENG The Hague
2018 BEL. NED. AUS. ENG Bhubaneswar