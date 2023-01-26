Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Grambusch brothers shine in Germany's 'crazy' win over England to enter semifinals

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 23

The German fightback was reminiscent of their national football team which is famous for its never-say-die attitude and came back after England were 2-0 ahead till the 58th minute.


Germany beat England with a thrilling comeback and penalty shootouts. Hockey India/ Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Germany struck twice with two minutes left in the match to wipe out a two-goal deficit and then prevailed over England in the penalty shootout to make a dramatic entry into the semifinals of the FIH Men’s World Cup here on Wednesday.

