The German fightback was reminiscent of their national football team which is famous for its never-say-die attitude and came back after England were 2-0 ahead till the 58th minute.





Germany beat England with a thrilling comeback and penalty shootouts. Hockey India/ Twitter



Bhubaneswar: Germany struck twice with two minutes left in the match to wipe out a two-goal deficit and then prevailed over England in the penalty shootout to make a dramatic entry into the semifinals of the FIH Men’s World Cup here on Wednesday.



