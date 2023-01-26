Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Danneberg, Grambusch brothers star in Germany’s QF win; Netherlands completes semifinal line-up

Published on Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 23

Captain Mats Grambusch and his younger brother Tom scored in the space of one minute after England was ahead 2-0 till the 58th minute as Germany snatched a win from the jaws of defeat in an edge-of-the-seat quarterfinal match.

Uthra Ganesan


Germany’s players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against England. | Photo Credit: PTI

Forty seconds was all it took for Germany to score twice and first equal, then knock out England from the World Cup on Wednesday in shootouts, reiterating its credentials as one of the most dangerous teams in world hockey and making its first semifinal since finishing runner-up in 2010.

